MagForce AG extends EUR 5.0 million Convertible Notes agreement with Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited and issues additional Convertible Notes in the amount of EUR 2.0 million

Berlin, February 25, 2022 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, today extended a Convertible Note agreement in the amount of EUR 5.0 million with Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited ("Lansdowne") and issues additional EUR 2.0 million under the Convertible Notes to fund further expansion of NanoTherm Therapy. The aggregate EUR 7.0 million Convertible Notes have a term of 12 months and bear 12 percent interest. At the sole discretion of Lansdowne the notes can be converted into shares of Magforce AG at a price of EUR 2.75 or be exchanged for shares of MagForce USA, Inc. at a share price of EUR 11.00 per share, and/or to be paid in cash.

As permitted by the authorization of the MagForce Annual General Meeting of August 12, 2021, the additional convertible notes are issued without subscription rights for existing shareholders.

