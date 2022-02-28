DGAP-News: Northern Data takes an important step to execute its strategy and outlines its intention to make strategic investment for North American Operations Campus, enters into Partnership with Oklahoma
2022. február 28., hétfő, 07:30
PRESS RELEASE / IR RELEASE
Today Northern Data operates ten data centers globally, with expansion planned for Europe, Canada, and the US. The strategic partnership announced today will support the company"s ramp-up and ASIC systems deployment plans in North America.
In total, the first complex of data centers is intended to be powered by up to 250 MW by the end of 2024 and has secured commitments for long-term power contracts from public power in Oklahoma with competitive pricing. Northern Data intends to continue to grow, strengthen its strategic partnership and scale the business in the coming years together with its strong partners. The entire project is subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence.
