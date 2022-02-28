DGAP-News: va-Q-tec expects further strong and profitable growth in FY 2022 following record year 2021
2022. február 28., hétfő, 07:45
va-Q-tec expects further strong and profitable growth in FY 2022 following record year 2021
- va-Q-tec"s FY 2021 consolidated revenue of EUR 104.1 million exceeds previous year"s level by a very significant +44 % as well as the EUR 100 million revenue mark
- Overall growth driven by double-digit growth rates in all divisions: Systems +87 %, Services +35 %, Products +20 %
- EBITDA growth outpaces revenue growth to rise by 64 % to EUR 18.7 million; EBITDA margin on revenue increases to 18 % (previous year: 16 %)
- Further dynamic growth also expected outside vaccines business in 2022 and beyond
This significant business growth was reflected to a disproportionate extent in earnings, with va-Q-tec further improving its profitability in 2021. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reported significant growth of 64 %, from EUR 11.4 million in the previous year to EUR 18.7 million. This corresponds to an EBITDA margin on revenue of 18 %, compared with 16 % in the prior-year.
For the 2022 financial year and beyond, it is becoming apparent that the dynamic demand for products and services in TempChain logistics will continue. Dr. Joachim Kuhn, CEO of va-Q-tec AG, comments: "Already today, more than 70 of the world"s 100 best-selling pharmaceuticals require supply chains with stringently temperature management, so-called TempChains - and this demand is showing a strong upward trend. At the same time, mRNA technology is opening up numerous new applications for the pharmaceutical industry against diseases such as cancer and multiple sclerosis. This should ensure further pull effects in TempChain logistics." In order to fully leverage the commercial market potential of high-tech insulation solutions, va-Q-tec is not only steadily expanding its position as a leading company in the area of high-performance thermal packaging for TempChain logistics, but is also strengthening its position as an innovation driver in the area of thermal energy efficiency through strategic industry and technology partnerships. In light of the fact that 60 % of primary energy consumption in industrialized countries is used for thermal purposes, the Management Board believes that va-Q-tec is excellently positioned, both technologically and strategically, to benefit significantly from the megatrend of climate protection through thermal energy efficiency over the coming years.
va-Q-tec will publish its final audited results for 2021, including guidance, with its annual report on 29 March 2022, and present then as part of a telephone conference with the Management Board.
