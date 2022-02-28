



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407, WKN 922985, Prime Standard) announced on



28 February 2022 Group figures for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2021/2022



(01/04/2021-31/12/2021):

- Sales revenue: EUR 42.9 million (EUR 42.1 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)



- EBITDA: EUR 13.2 million (EUR 16.0 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)



- EBIT: EUR 8.7 million (EUR 11.8 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)



- Cash flows from operating activities: EUR 12.6 million (EUR 16.5 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2020/2021)



- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR 34.3 million as of 31 December 2021 (EUR 45.4 million as of 31 December 2020)

Sales revenue amounted to EUR 15.2 million during the third quarter (01/10/2021-31/12/2021) of the fiscal year 2021/2022 (EUR 14.4 million in the same period of the previous year). The EBIT of the third quarter amounted to EUR 3.0 million (EUR 3.7 million in the same period of the previous year).

Please access the report via the following links:



German: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monatsbericht_2021_2022.pdf



English: https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_9_Monthsreport_2021_2022.pdf

Fabasoft is a European software manufacturer and provider of cloud services. Fabasoft"s software products and cloud services ensure the consistent capture, organisation, secure storage and context-sensitive finding of all digital business documents as well as the media-neutral multichannel publishing of digital contents (www.fabasoft.com).