DGAP-NVR: Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2022. február 28., hétfő, 19:14







DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 SE


/ Total Voting Rights Announcement






Scout24 SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








28.02.2022 / 19:14



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Scout24 SE

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 Munich

Germany

2. Type of capital measure










  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)  
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 28 Feb 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:


80200000














28.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1290463  28.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1290463&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum