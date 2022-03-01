DGAP-NVR: Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2022. február 28., hétfő, 19:14







DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Scout24 SE


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






Scout24 SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








28.02.2022 / 19:14



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Scout24 SE

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 München

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme










  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)  
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 28.02.2022

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:


80200000














28.02.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Scout24 SE

Bothestr. 13-15

81675 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1290463  28.02.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1290463&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum