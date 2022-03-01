DGAP-Adhoc: Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 10 Billion Share Repurchase Program
2022. február 28., hétfő, 19:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Linde plc Announces New Up To US$ 10 Billion Share Repurchase Program
Guildford, UK, February 28, 2022 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announces that today its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to US$10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. This new program will follow the previous US$5.0 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 25, 2021 and has been completed.
Under this new program, Linde plc may acquire up to 15% of its currently outstanding approx. 507 million shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through and including July 31, 2024. The purpose of the program shall be to (1) reduce the share capital; (2) meet any obligations arising from debt financial instruments that are exchangeable into equity instruments; and/or (3) meet obligations under Linde plc equity awards.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1290297
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1290297 28-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-