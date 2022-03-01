DGAP-DD: KATEK SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Koppitz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KATEK SE


b) LEI

5299000GH0E40P6I9F13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2TSQH7


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
22.15 EUR 13290.00 EUR
22.25 EUR 6675.00 EUR
22.50 EUR 24660.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
22.36 EUR 44625.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

28/02/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: KATEK SE

Promenadeplatz 12

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.katek-group.com





 
