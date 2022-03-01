DGAP-DD: KATEK SE deutsch

2022. március 01., kedd, 08:33















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








01.03.2022 / 08:32




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Rainer
Nachname(n): Koppitz

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

KATEK SE


b) LEI

5299000GH0E40P6I9F13 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2TSQH7


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen

















Preis(e) Volumen
22.15 EUR 13290.00 EUR
22.25 EUR 6675.00 EUR
22.50 EUR 24660.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
22.36 EUR 44625.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

28.02.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














01.03.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: KATEK SE

Promenadeplatz 12

80333 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.katek-group.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



73075  01.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1290485&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum