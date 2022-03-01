





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















01.03.2022









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Obotritia Capital KGaA



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Rolf

Last name(s):

Elgeti

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

5299003LVPXHGHTWP936



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2LQUA5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

31.0000 EUR





139314.0000 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

31.0000 EUR





139314.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

25/02/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



