Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








01.03.2022 / 10:54




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Saori
Nachname(n): Dubourg

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

BASF SE


b) LEI

529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000BASF111


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
57.85 EUR 40495.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
57.85 EUR 40495.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

28.02.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Deutschland
Internet: www.basf.com





 
