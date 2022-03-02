DGAP-DD: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Weyrauch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

5299003APZ54EDTSRO20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005565204


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
32.50 EUR 15437.50 EUR
32.50 EUR 15437.50 EUR
32.54 EUR 50437.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
32.5248 EUR 81312.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

25/02/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Language: English
Company: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Carl-Benz-Str. 34

74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen

Germany
Internet: www.durr-group.com





 
