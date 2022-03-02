DGAP-Adhoc: ZEAL Network SE: Management Board proposes payment of a special dividend; EBITDA expected to exceed forecast
2022. március 01., kedd, 17:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Preliminary Results
ZEAL Network SE: Management Board proposes payment of a special dividend; EBITDA expected to exceed forecast
Subject to the approvals of the Supervisory Board in its meeting on 22 March 2022 and of the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2022, a total dividend of approximately EUR 47 million (EUR 2.10 per share) shall be paid to the shareholders of ZEAL.
According to preliminary calculations, the adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 27.5 million (2020: EUR 12.7 million), thus exceeding the adjusted forecast of around EUR 25 million due to a decrease in marketing expenses as well as personnel expenses and other operating expenses.
The annual report as of 31 December 2021 will be published on 24 March 2022.
Explanations of the financial performance indicators used herein are available in the Annual Report 2020 on the company"s website (available at www.zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/).
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 8090360-42
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 822239-77
|E-mail:
|frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZEAL241
|WKN:
|ZEAL24
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1291593
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1291593 01-March-2022 CET/CEST
