pferdewetten.de AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: pferdewetten.de AG


pferdewetten.de AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








01.03.2022



Total Voting Rights Announcement


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


pferdewetten.de AG

Kaistr. 4

40221 Dusseldorf

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 26 Feb 2022

3. New total number of voting rights:

4.780.018














Language: English
Company: pferdewetten.de AG

Kaistr. 4

40221 Dusseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.pferdewetten.ag





 
