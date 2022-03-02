DGAP-Adhoc: SMA Solar Technology AG: Management Board expects earnings for 2021 to be below adjusted guidance and presents sales and earnings forecast for 2022
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMA Solar Technology AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Niestetal, March 1, 2022 - The Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA/FWB: S92) expects earnings for 2021 to be below the guidance as adjusted on January 12, 2022 (EBITDA: €20 million to €30 million). The background is the pre-contractual agreement on the extraordinary dissolution of a contract for operation and maintenance (O&M) services for PV power plants. Based on the resulting increased need for provisions, the Managing Board anticipates earnings (EBITDA) of about €9 million. The preliminary result is still subject to the auditor"s review. SMA sales amounted to €984 million in 2021.
In addition, the SMA Managing Board today approved the sales and earnings guidance for 2022. For the current fiscal year, the Managing Board anticipates sales of between €900 million and €1,050 million and earnings (EBITDA) of between €10 million and €60 million, particularly due to the continuing global chip shortage.
-