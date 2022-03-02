KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback program / 7th Interim Announcement and Announcement of completion



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 7th Interim Announcement and Announcement of completion

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Share buyback

On February 28, 2022, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA bought back a total of 3,033 shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of December 15, 2021, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on January 10, 2022, (earliest possible acquisition date). The share buyback commenced on January 17, 2022. In the announcement of February 16, 2022, pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 lit. d) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the period for the repurchase of treasury shares was extended until March 31, 2022. The sole purpose of acquiring the shares is to fulfill obligations from the Employee Stock Program within the meaning of Art. 5 paragraph 2 c) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

The overall volume of the shares bought back on February 28, 2022, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Total number of shares bought back (number)

Average stock market prize (EUR)

Volume (EUR)

February 28, 2022

3,033

65.7516

199,424.6028











The share buyback program is hereby completed. The total number of shares which have been bought back by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA within the framework of the share buyback program initiated on January 10, 2022 (earliest possible acquisition date) thus amounts to 68,998 shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.21 % of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was in average EUR 68.5567. The total consideration that was paid for the shares amounts to EUR 4,730,274.5461.

Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.kws.com/corp/en/company/investor-relations/financial-news/employee-participation/.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares was carried out by a bank assigned by KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Einbeck, March 2, 2022

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

The Executive Board of the personally liable partner