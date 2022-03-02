DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes dividend proposal
2022. március 02., szerda, 12:55
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes dividend proposal
Haselünne, March 2, 2022 - The Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today decided its dividend proposal for the 2021 financial year. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board and on the basis of the preliminary, not yet audited results for the 2021 financial year, a dividend of EUR 0.22 per share shall be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022. The amount of the distribution thus represents approximately 56% of the consolidated profit for the 2021 financial year.
"The past financial year was again heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, we succeeded in significantly increasing our operating result compared to the previous year. Of course, we would like our shareholders to participate extensively in this growth success", says Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. "Based on the proposal and the XETRA-year-end price of the Berentzen share, our shareholders would achieve an attractive dividend yield of 3.5 percent", Schwegmann says. In the previous year, the dividend yield had been around 2.4 percent.
Further information about the 2021 financial year will be published according to plan on March 24, 2022 with the 2021 Annual Report.
Further information is available at
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-550
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1292463
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1292463 02.03.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-