Press release No. 5/2022

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes dividend proposal

Executive Board proposes a significantly higher dividend for the 2021 financial year

Haselünne, March 2, 2022 - The Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today decided its dividend proposal for the 2021 financial year. Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board and on the basis of the preliminary, not yet audited results for the 2021 financial year, a dividend of EUR 0.22 per share shall be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022. The amount of the distribution thus represents approximately 56% of the consolidated profit for the 2021 financial year.

"The past financial year was again heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, we succeeded in significantly increasing our operating result compared to the previous year. Of course, we would like our shareholders to participate extensively in this growth success", says Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. "Based on the proposal and the XETRA-year-end price of the Berentzen share, our shareholders would achieve an attractive dividend yield of 3.5 percent", Schwegmann says. In the previous year, the dividend yield had been around 2.4 percent.

Further information about the 2021 financial year will be published according to plan on March 24, 2022 with the 2021 Annual Report.



About the Berentzen Group:



The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

