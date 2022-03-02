DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Power-to-Liquids production at the Hamburg H&R location is picking up speed
2022. március 02., szerda, 13:03
Power-to-Liquids production at the Hamburg H&R location is picking up speed
- Mabanaft and H&R, together with technology partner INERATEC, are setting the next milestone in the production of specialty chemical products and e-fuels from renewable raw materials
- P2X Europe ramps up operational business
- Successful start of production preparation
Salzbergen, Germany, 2. March 2022. P2X Europe, the joint venture between H&R and Mabanaft, is gaining momentum: The production and marketing of synthesis-based e-fuels and waxes from renewable raw materials at the Hamburg site is set to start soon. With the innovative demonstration plant by technology partner INERATEC (located in Karlsruhe), around 200 tons of e-fuels per year for mobility and around 150 tons of wax for applications in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food industries are to be produced. H&R and Mabanaft thus confirm their pioneering role in their respective business segments when it comes to climate protection. By the already existing electrolysis hydrogen capacity, both companies will benefit from the integration of the Power-to-Liquid (PtL) demonstration plant at the H&R production site. "We are currently filling the system with the raw materials, CO2 and hydrogen, together with the INERATEC team. We are getting the reactors ready for operation and are making the final adjustments to the setup," says Detlev Wösten, Chief Sustainability Officer of H&R and Co-CEO of P2X Europe, about the current phase of production preparation. All project partners are looking forward to the final start of production and the first usable, sustainably produced synthetic products.
Contact:
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:
P2X Europe is the power-to-liquid joint venture of Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG and the H&R Group. Both partners hold equal shares in the Hamburg-based company. P2X Europe will source power-to-X products (e-fuels and petrochemical specialities) from corresponding projects and market them through the respective sales channels.
Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG is a leading independent and integrated energy company, providing its customers with innovative energy solutions for their transportation, heating and industrial needs. In addition, the company is active in trading petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals and biofuels.
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Neuenkirchener Str. 8
|48499 Salzbergen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 390
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@hur.com
|Internet:
|www.hur.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4T77
|WKN:
|A2E4T7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1292449
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1292449 02.03.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-