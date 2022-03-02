



- Mabanaft and H&R, together with technology partner INERATEC, are setting the next milestone in the production of specialty chemical products and e-fuels from renewable raw materials

- P2X Europe ramps up operational business

- Successful start of production preparation

Salzbergen, Germany, 2. March 2022. P2X Europe, the joint venture between H&R and Mabanaft, is gaining momentum: The production and marketing of synthesis-based e-fuels and waxes from renewable raw materials at the Hamburg site is set to start soon. With the innovative demonstration plant by technology partner INERATEC (located in Karlsruhe), around 200 tons of e-fuels per year for mobility and around 150 tons of wax for applications in the cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food industries are to be produced. H&R and Mabanaft thus confirm their pioneering role in their respective business segments when it comes to climate protection. By the already existing electrolysis hydrogen capacity, both companies will benefit from the integration of the Power-to-Liquid (PtL) demonstration plant at the H&R production site. "We are currently filling the system with the raw materials, CO 2 and hydrogen, together with the INERATEC team. We are getting the reactors ready for operation and are making the final adjustments to the setup," says Detlev Wösten, Chief Sustainability Officer of H&R and Co-CEO of P2X Europe, about the current phase of production preparation. All project partners are looking forward to the final start of production and the first usable, sustainably produced synthetic products.



Reliable partner for the energy transition



With the demonstration plant, the companies are creating the conditions for using sustainably produced hydrocarbons on an industrial scale. At the same time, they provide their customers with an important proof of concept and concrete evidence that they are reliable partners in the energy transition. "With this highly innovative system, we are gathering important know-how and validate the use of synthesis-based products. In the case of Mabanaft, this applies in particular to the use of e-fuels in road and air transportation," explains Volker Ebeling, Senior Vice President New Energy, Chemicals & Gas at Mabanaft.





Information about this potential is particularly important to the partners: The en2x - Wirtschaftsverband Fuels und Energy uses this innovation by two of its members to demonstrate the transformation of the industry to the professional public and interested multipliers in an exemplary and practical way: with a mobile multimedia and information center. The "futurefuels.experience" offers visitor groups the opportunity to find out about important aspects of hydrogen and alternative fuels or raw materials and to discuss their contribution to climate protection - for example, how the PtL process produces synthesis-based, future-oriented fuels and heating materials as well as raw materials for chemical-pharmaceutical special products from green hydrogen and high-purity biogenic carbon dioxide - for cross-sector use in areas of mobility, heat supply or chemical industry, which are otherwise difficult to decarbonize.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:



H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange"s Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

P2X Europe is the power-to-liquid joint venture of Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG and the H&R Group. Both partners hold equal shares in the Hamburg-based company. P2X Europe will source power-to-X products (e-fuels and petrochemical specialities) from corresponding projects and market them through the respective sales channels.

Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG is a leading independent and integrated energy company, providing its customers with innovative energy solutions for their transportation, heating and industrial needs. In addition, the company is active in trading petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals and biofuels.



