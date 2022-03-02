DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch

2022. március 02., szerda, 13:40















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








02.03.2022 / 13:38




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Melanie
Nachname(n): Maas-Brunner

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

BASF SE


b) LEI

529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000BASF111


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
56.44 EUR 79862.60 EUR
56.45 EUR 33023.25 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
56.4429 EUR 112885.85 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

02.03.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














02.03.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Deutschland
Internet: www.basf.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



73139  02.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1292509&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum