





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Südzucker AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Südzucker AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















02.03.2022 / 16:01







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 19, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 19, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 19, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 19, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: October 13, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: October 13, 2022



Address:

Südzucker AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 19, 2022Address: http://www.suedzucker.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 19, 2022Address: http://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 19, 2022Address: http://www.suedzucker.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 19, 2022Address: http://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 13, 2022Address: http://www.suedzucker.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 13, 2022Address: http://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

























02.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



