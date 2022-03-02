DGAP-AFR: Südzucker AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Südzucker AG


Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Südzucker AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








02.03.2022 / 16:01



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Südzucker AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 19, 2022

Address: http://www.suedzucker.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 19, 2022

Address: http://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 19, 2022

Address: http://www.suedzucker.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 19, 2022

Address: http://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 13, 2022

Address: http://www.suedzucker.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 13, 2022

Address: http://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports













Language: English
Company: Südzucker AG

Maximilianstr. 10

68165 Mannheim

Germany
Internet: www.suedzucker.de





 
