Hiermit gibt die Südzucker AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19.05.2022

Ort: http://www.suedzucker.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19.05.2022

Ort: http://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19.05.2022

Ort: http://www.suedzucker.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 19.05.2022

Ort: http://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.10.2022

Ort: http://www.suedzucker.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.10.2022

Ort: http://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Südzucker AG

Maximilianstr. 10

68165 Mannheim

Deutschland
Internet: www.suedzucker.de





 
