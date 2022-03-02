DGAP-PVR: TeamViewer AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: TeamViewer AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Bahnhofsplatz 2
PLZ: 73033
Ort: Göppingen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: UBS Group AG
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Zurich, Schweiz

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

25.02.2022

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 2,72 % 0,88 % 3,6 % 201070931
letzte Mitteilung 3,08 % 0,88 % 3,97 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A2YN900 0 5462333 0 % 2,72 %
Summe 5462333 2,72 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG






















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Rückübertragungsanspruch aus Wertpapierdarlehen
Jederzeit 530137 0,26 %
Nutzungsrecht an Aktien
Jederzeit 8840 0 %
Long Call Option 16/09/2022
636000 0,32 %
    Summe 1174977 0,58 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Short Put Option 16/09/2022
Physisch 600000 0,3 %
      Summe 600000 0,3 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:





































































































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Switzerland AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Asset Management AG % % %
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % %
- % % %
UBS Group AG % % %
UBS AG % % %
UBS Americas Holding LLC % % %
UBS Americas Inc. % % %
UBS Securities LLC % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

02.03.2022














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Deutschland
Internet: www.teamviewer.com





 
