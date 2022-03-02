





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















02.03.2022 / 18:05









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Regina

Last name(s):

Weinmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CANCOM SE





b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005419105





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

50.48 EUR





10096.00 EUR



50.52 EUR





10104.00 EUR



50.56 EUR





10112.00 EUR



50.56 EUR





10112.00 EUR



50.56 EUR





10112.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

50.5360 EUR





50536.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

25/02/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Berlin, Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



