1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Regina
Nachname(n): Weinmann

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

CANCOM SE


b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005419105


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
50.60 EUR 11941.60 EUR
50.60 EUR 38658.40 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
50.6000 EUR 50600.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

25.02.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














