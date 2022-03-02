





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Regina

Nachname(n):

Weinmann



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

CANCOM SE





b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0005419105





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

50.60 EUR





11941.60 EUR



50.60 EUR





38658.40 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

50.6000 EUR





50600.0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

25.02.2022; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



