CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG








02.03.2022



Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 München

Deutschland

2. Namen der Tochterunternehmen oder Dritte/n

mit 3% oder mehr Aktien, wenn abweichend von 1.

 

3. Datum der Schwellenberührung

02.03.2022 

4. Aktienanteil









  Aktienanteil in % Gesamtanzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Neu 5,04 % 38.548.001
Letzte Veröffentlichung 3,05 % /

5. Einzelheiten









absolut in %
direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)		 direkt indirekt (über Tochter
oder Dritten, § 71d
Abs. 1 AktG)
1.941.761
5,04 % %














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 München

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
