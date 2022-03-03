DGAP-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 14, 2022

Address: https://www.deutz.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-kennzahlen-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 14, 2022

Address: https://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/finanical-reports













Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com





 
