DGAP-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2022. március 02., szerda, 22:21
DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2022
Address: https://www.deutz.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-kennzahlen-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2022
Address: https://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/finanical-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1293041 02.03.2022
