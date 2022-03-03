DGAP-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die DEUTZ AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14.03.2022

Ort: https://www.deutz.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte-kennzahlen-und-praesentationen/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 14.03.2022

Ort: https://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/finanical-reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Deutschland
Internet: www.deutz.com





 
