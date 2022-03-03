



APONTIS PHARMA reports successful financial year 2021 - Single Pills as growth driver

















03.03.2022 / 07:30









APONTIS PHARMA reports successful financial year 2021 - Single Pills as growth driver

Single Pill revenues grow significantly by 65% to EUR 31.5 million



Single Pill revenues share increases to 62% (2020: 49%)



270 thousand patients treated with Single Pills from APONTIS PHARMA (2020: 174 thousand)



Total revenues grow strongly by 31% to EUR 51.2 million according to preliminary calculations



EBITDA increases to EUR 5.9 million before IPO costs (2020: EUR 1.0 million)



EBITDA margin before IPO costs improves to 11.5 % (2020: 2.6 %)



Forecast for 2022: revenue growth to EUR 55.3 million and EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million



Medium-term target of EUR 100 million in revenues and 30% EBITDA margin by 2026 reaffirmed



Monheim am Rhein, 3 March 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, achieved growth in revenues of 31% to EUR 51.2 million in financial year 2021, above the original forecast and the industry average, based on preliminary figures. The increasing acceptance of the demonstrably superior Single Pill therapy concept among physicians contributed to significantly exceeding the increased revenue forecast of EUR 49.5 million (previously EUR 48.5 million). Both the new preparations Atorimib (cholesterol-lowering agent) and TonotecHCT (antihypertensive agent) and the established Single Pills, such as Tonotec, recorded double-digit growth rates. In this context, APONTIS PHARMA increased its share of voice with physicians thanks to the excellent commitment of its sales force during the corona pandemic. The number of patients on treatment with APONTIS PHARMA"s Single Pills increased by 55%.

According to preliminary calculations, revenues of Single Pills increased significantly by 65% to EUR 31.5 million in 2021 and contributed 62% towards APONTIS PHARMA"s total revenues (2020: 49%). Both growth in revenues and the increased share of Single Pills thus exceeded the expectations of the Management Board. An early inventory build-up by wholesalers at the end of the year for the product Caramlo in response to capacity bottlenecks at competitors resulted in a positive non-recurring effect of EUR 0.5 million on the revenue side. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were more than five times higher than the previous year"s figure (2020: EUR 1.0 million) at EUR 5.9 million before IPO costs. The forecast EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million was significantly exceeded. Before IPO costs, the EBITDA margin rose to 11.5% (2020: 2.6%). The Management Board of APONTIS PHARMA sees its medium-term planning confirmed, with the initiated expansion of the portfolio to more than 20 Single Pills, to be able to achieve an EBITDA margin of around 30% on revenues of EUR 100 million by 2026.

With an equity ratio of 75% as of 31 December 2021, cash and cash equivalents of EUR 29.8 million and liabilities of only EUR 3.7 million, APONTIS PHARMA has a healthy asset and financial position for financing its continued growth.

Single Pills will continue to be the main growth driver for APONTIS PHARMA in 2022. The Management Board expects three new product launches in the current financial year. These are expected to make a significant contribution to revenues from 2023 onwards. The Management Board expects revenues to increase to EUR 55.3 million in financial year 2022. In order to be able to more strongly monetise the momentum from the publication of the START study 2022 on the superiority of Single Pills as a therapeutic concept in the treatment of chronically ill patients in long-term therapy, the Management Board intends to additionally invest in marketing and sales measures in 2022 to achieve future growth. Therefore, the Management Board expects EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million in 2022.

Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG: "In the first past financial year since APONTIS PHARMA"s IPO in May 2021, we achieved key milestones on the way to our medium-term growth targets, as we announced. In the process, we accelerated the distribution and broadening of our own product portfolio and further expanded our market position in Germany as "The Single Pill Company." Signs of the continuation of our success story were the launches of two Single Pills announced in 2021 for the current financial year. Now there are at least three Single Pills that we will launch this year. We are particularly proud of the launched development of a Single Pill, for which APONTIS PHARMA will hold the EU-wide rights for the first time. This underscores the future growth potential of our Single Pills. The START study, which has just been published in full, will give further impetus to our efforts to market Single Pills. With targeted investments in marketing and sales, we intend to capitalise on the momentum and, together with the expansion of our pipeline, are now setting the course for achieving our ambitious 2026 targets of EUR 100 million in revenues and an EBITDA margin of 30%."



Preliminary Group figures for 2021 (unaudited)

in EUR million



2021



2020



∆

Single Pill revenues



31.5



19.1



65.2%

Total revenues



51.2



39.2



30.6%

EBITDA before IPO costs



5.9



1.0



490.0%

EBITDA margin before IPO costs



11.5%



2.6%



342.3%

Equity ratio



75.3%



11.6%



549.1%

Cash and cash equivalents



29.8



8.1



267.9%



Note: The figures for FY 2021 are unaudited and preliminary. Rounding differences may occur.

The complete 2021 Annual Report of APONTIS PHARMA AG will be available on the company website at ir.apontis-pharma.de as of 30 March 2022.



Webcast/Teleconference:

CEO Karlheinz Gast, CPO Thomas Milz and CFO Thomas Zimmermann will explain the results of financial year 2021 in a webcast presentation today at 09.30 CET. The presentation will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate at:

APONTIS PHARMA Preliminary 2021 Results - Webcast/Conference Call

The accompanying presentation will also be available on the Company"s website prior to the start of the event.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe"s leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



APONTIS PHARMA AG

Investor Relations

ir@apontis-pharma.de



T: +49 2173 89 55 4900



F: +49 2173 89 55 1521



Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10



40789 Monheim am Rhein



Germany

apontis-pharma.de

APONTIS PHARMA Presse Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Sven Pauly



Sara Pinto

ir@apontis-pharma.de



T: +49 89 125 09 0330