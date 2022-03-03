DGAP-Ad-hoc: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Financing





NEXR Technologies SE: Negotiations on financing agreements





03-March-2022 / 11:34 CET/CEST





Inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Negotiations on financing agreements

Berlin, 03 March 2022

NeXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5 / GSIN A1K03W) ("Company") is in advanced discussions with Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Hevella") regarding the provision of additional financing and the extension of existing financing agreements.

The subject of the negotiations is for one the extension of existing credit lines by up to EUR 10 million and the extension of existing credit lines until 31 December 2023, but at least until 30 June 2023, with a constant loan interest rate and deferral of the loan interest until the end of the term.

Furthermore, the extension of the maturity of the convertible bond 2017/2019 (ISIN DE000A2DAJ16 / WKN A2DAJ1) in the amount of EUR 3.5 million until 31 December 2023 including the postponement of the maturity of the interest claims resulting from the convertible bond also to 31 December 2023 at otherwise unchanged conditions is subject of the advanced discussions.

The signing of corresponding financing agreements and the necessary resolution by the Company"s Board of Directors are expected to take place in the next few days.





