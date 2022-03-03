DGAP-Adhoc: NEXR Technologies SE: Negotiations on financing agreements
2022. március 03., csütörtök, 11:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Financing
Inside information according to Article 17 MAR
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFER OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS.
Berlin, 03 March 2022
NeXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5 / GSIN A1K03W) ("Company") is in advanced discussions with Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Hevella") regarding the provision of additional financing and the extension of existing financing agreements.
The subject of the negotiations is for one the extension of existing credit lines by up to EUR 10 million and the extension of existing credit lines until 31 December 2023, but at least until 30 June 2023, with a constant loan interest rate and deferral of the loan interest until the end of the term.
Furthermore, the extension of the maturity of the convertible bond 2017/2019 (ISIN DE000A2DAJ16 / WKN A2DAJ1) in the amount of EUR 3.5 million until 31 December 2023 including the postponement of the maturity of the interest claims resulting from the convertible bond also to 31 December 2023 at otherwise unchanged conditions is subject of the advanced discussions.
The signing of corresponding financing agreements and the necessary resolution by the Company"s Board of Directors are expected to take place in the next few days.
sp@crossalliance.de
Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NEXR Technologies SE
|Charlottenstraße 4
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 403 680 143
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 403 680 141
|E-mail:
|sp@crossalliance.de
|Internet:
|www.nexr-technologies.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K03W5
|WKN:
|A1K03W
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1293825
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1293825 03-March-2022 CET/CEST
