Press Release



Medios AG: Revenue expectation for 2021 exceeded - Significant growth planned for 2022

Preliminary consolidated revenue of well over €1.3 billion better than expected



EBITDA pre 1 in line and EBT pre 1 above forecast

Forecast 2022: Revenue growth in the range of 6.8% - 17.9% and increase in EBITDA pre1 in the range of 35.3% - 50.9%



Berlin, March 03, 2022 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, has again recorded strong growth in the 2021 financial year. According to preliminary calculations (IFRS), consolidated revenue more than doubled to €1,357.4 million (previous year €626.5 million) in the period from January to December 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. At the same time, the operating result increased disproportionately: EBITDA pre1 rose to €38.4 million (previous year €15.1 million), an increase of 155.3%. EBT pre1 rose by 169.7% to €32.3 million (previous year €12.0 million). Consolidated revenue was forecasted to be between €1.2 and 1.3 billion, EBITDA pre1 between €38.0 and 39.0 million and EBT pre1 between €31.0 and 32.0 million.

The strong increase in revenue and earnings in the 2021 financial year is due in particular to the full consolidation of Cranach Pharma GmbH.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO Medios AG: "In 2021, we not only clearly exceeded the one billion mark in revenue, but also increased our earnings disproportionately. In 2022, we will continue on our growth path. With the acquisition of the NewCo Pharma Group in January this year, we have further expanded our market position in the Specialty Pharma market. Particularly in the area of manufacturing patient-specific therapies, we can tap new growth potential and thus significantly improve our profitability. Together with NewCo Pharma, we aim to exceed the 1.5-billion-euro mark in revenue in 2022 and significantly increase our adjusted EBITDA margin to 3.6%."

Positive outlook for the 2022 financial year



With the acquisition of the NewCo Pharma Group, Medios significantly strengthens the Patient-Specific Therapies segment and expects this to lead to a significant and sustainable increase in the profit margins of the entire Medios Group. In addition, Medios expects continued dynamic organic growth due to the high demand for Specialty Pharma drugs and the planned further innovations in the area of patient-specific therapies.

In the 2022 financial year, Medios expects revenue in the range of €1.45 - 1.60 billion. This corresponds to an increase of 6.8 - 17.9 % compared to the previous year. EBITDA pre1 is expected to be in the range of €52.0 - 58.0 million. This corresponds to an increase of 35.3 - 50.9% compared with the previous year and results in an EBITDA pre1 margin of 3.6%.

Two key performance indicators for measuring the operating business success



With revenue and EBITDA pre1, the system of key figures for managing the business success of Medios AG has comprised only two financial key figures for strategy and decision-making as well as for measuring the operating business success since January 1, 2022. In addition to the suitability for controlling and measuring the operating business success, these key figures also meet the needs and interests of the capital market and are reflected in the remuneration system for the Executive Board as part of the short-term performance targets. The previously additionally used key figures earnings before taxes (EBT) and earnings before taxes and nonrecurring items (EBT pre1) are no longer considered for this purpose.

The complete and audited consolidated financial statements of Medios AG will be published with the Annual Report 2021 on March 29, 2022.

1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. EBITDA pre and EBT pre are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base as well as on the goodwill.

About Medios AG



Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

www.medios.ag

Disclaimer



This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources.