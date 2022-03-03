DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG exceeds revenue and EBT pre1 forecasts for financial year 2021 - Executive Board optimistic for financial year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast


Medios AG exceeds revenue and EBT pre1 forecasts for financial year 2021 - Executive Board optimistic for financial year 2022


03-March-2022 / 12:05 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Medios AG exceeds revenue and EBT pre1 forecasts for financial year 2021 - Executive Board optimistic for financial year 2022



Berlin, March 3, 2022 - Due to stronger than expected organic growth, Medios AG ("Medios") has slightly exceeded its revenue and EBT pre1 forecasts for the financial year 2021. According to preliminary calculations (IFRS), consolidated revenue more than doubled year-on-year to €1,357.4 million (previous year €626.5 million) in the period from January to December 2021. At the same time, operating profit increased disproportionately: EBITDA pre1 rose to €38.4 million (previous year €15.1 million), an increase of 155.3%. EBT pre1 rose by 169.7% to €32.3 million (previous year €12.0 million). Consolidated revenue was forecasted to be between €1.2 and 1.3 billion, EBITDA pre1 between €38.0 and 39.0 million and EBT pre1 between €31.0 and 32.0 million.



The strong increase in revenue and earnings in the 2021 financial year is due in particular to the full consolidation of Cranach Pharma GmbH.



The complete and audited consolidated financial statements of Medios AG will be published with the Annual Report 2021 on March 29, 2022.



The Executive Board is optimistic for the 2022 financial year. With the acquisition of the NewCo Pharma Group, Medios significantly strengthens the Patient-Specific Therapies segment and expects this to lead to a significant and sustainable increase in the profit margins of the entire Medios Group. In addition, Medios expects continued dynamic organic growth due to the high demand for Specialty Pharma drugs and the planned further innovations in the area of patient-specific therapies.



In the 2022 financial year, Medios expects revenue in the amount of €1.45 - 1.60 billion. This corresponds to an increase of 6.8 - 17.9% compared to the previous year. EBITDA pre1 is expected to be in the range of €52.0 - 58.0 million. This corresponds to an increase of 35.3 - 50.9% compared with the previous year.



With revenue and EBITDA pre1, the system of key figures for managing the business success of Medios AG has comprised only two financial key figures for strategy and decision-making as well as for measuring the operating business success since January 1, 2022. The previously additionally used key figures earnings before taxes (EBT) and earnings before taxes and nonrecurring items (EBT pre1) are no longer considered for this purpose.



1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. EBITDA pre and EBT pre are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities, and amortization of the customer base as well as on the goodwill.



Notifying person: Matthias Gaertner, Chief Executive Officer of Medios AG



Contact

Medios AG, Heidestraße 9, 10557 Berlin, Germany

Phone: +49 30 232 5668 00; Fax: +49 30 232 5668 01

E-mail: ir@medios.ag; www.medios.ag





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.



Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).



Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin | Germany

P +49 30 232 566 800

c.nickolaus@medios.ag

www.medios.ag







03-March-2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Medios AG

Heidestraße 9

10557 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1293875





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1293875  03-March-2022 CET/CEST







