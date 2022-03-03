DGAP-DD: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








03.03.2022 / 13:32




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Ralph Dommermuth Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Judith
Nachname(n): Dommermuth
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005493092


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
3.99 EUR 2194500.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
3.99 EUR 2194500.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

02.03.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Deutschland
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



73167  03.03.2022 



