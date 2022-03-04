DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english

03.03.2022 / 22:05




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Metin
Last name(s): Colpan

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213


b) Nature of the transaction


Release of 544 Restricted Stock Units based on grant made on February 29, 2012.
Exercise Price: $0.00.
Closing price on March 1, 2022: $49.73.
Subsequent to the grant release, receipt of 544 Common Shares of QIAGEN N.V.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

01/03/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
