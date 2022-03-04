





As of 28 February 2022, Northern Data held c. 784 Bitcoin, and c. 30,211 Ethereum which, at recorded exchange rates (BTC/EUR 38,429; ETH/EUR 2,594) carries an equivalent value of approximately EUR 110 million



Year-to-date 2022 Northern Data generated:

9,837 Ethereum

450 Bitcoin





Northern Data has a positive long-term view on Ethereum and Bitcoin. It generally holds on to ETH and BTC produced and only sells necessary amounts of its ETH and BTC holdings to fund operations, data center buildouts and further hardware purchases



Northern Data has increased its Bitcoin hash rate by approx. 10% in February (2.0 EH/s) compared to the previous month (1.8 EH/s)



As of February 2022, Northern Data"s mining fleet, which is comprised of the latest generation of ASIC systems, has grown to a total of 22,500 an increase of 2,000 miners



Northern Data is on track to have more than 100,000 ASIC systems deployed by the end of 2022. Most of these ASIC systems have been already paid



Since last year GPU server fleet is fully deployed with more than 223k GPUs being in operation



Bitcoin produced in February 2022: 212 BTC



Ethereum produced in February 2022: 4,582 ETH



In summary Bitcoin and Ethereum production in February is comparable to January when adjusting for less production days (28 vs. 31) and maintenance work



As of 28 February 2022, Northern Data has recorded total liquidity of c. EUR 247 million, defined as cash and cash equivalents as well as digital assets



Frankfurt am Main - 04 March 2022 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) today provided an operations update for February 2022.



About Northern Data:



Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will - quite literally - determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers and employs a workforce of over 180 people in seven countries.



Investor Relations:



Jens-Philipp Briemle



Head of Investor Relations



An der Welle 3



60322 Frankfurt am Main



E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de



Telefon: +49 171 557 6989



























