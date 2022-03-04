DGAP-AFR: Hannover Rück SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. március 04., péntek, 08:49







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Hannover Rück SE


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Hannover Rück SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








04.03.2022 / 08:49



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Hannover Rück SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.03.2022

Ort: https://www.hannover-rueck.de/189561/ergebnisse-und-berichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.03.2022

Ort: https://www.hannover-re.com/199620/results-and-reports













04.03.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Hannover Rück SE

Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50

30625 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.hannover-re.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1294375  04.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294375&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum