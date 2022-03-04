DGAP-Adhoc: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2021/2022
2022. március 04., péntek, 14:04
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
KWS adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2021/2022
Einbeck (Germany), March 4, 2022 - Against the background of the expected negative effects of the dramatically worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict on business activities in these two countries, the Executive Board of the general partner of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA ("KWS") decided today to lower the forecast for the current financial year 2021/2022, published on February 14, 2022.
Based on a current assessment of the situation, KWS is now assuming sales growth of 6-8% (previously: 9-11%) and an EBIT margin* of 8-9% (previously: 10%). These forecasts are subject to a further escalation of the conflict and are based on current exchange rate relations.The research and development ratio should remain unchanged in a range of 18-20%.
KWS has its own subsidiaries in Russia and Ukraine with breeding, production, selling and administration activities. The sales volume originally planned for the current fiscal year in both countries corresponded to around 10% of KWS Group sales.
* "EBIT Margin" (in %) equals operating income before interest and taxes divided by revenues
Contact:
Notifying person:
Peter Vogt
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49-30-81691449
peter.vogt@kws.com
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
www.kws.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
|Grimsehlstraße 31
|37555 Einbeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5561 311-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5561 311-322
|E-mail:
|info@kws.com
|Internet:
|www.kws.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007074007
|WKN:
|707400
|Indices:
|S-DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1295035
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1295035 04-March-2022 CET/CEST
