KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA


KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA: KWS adjusts forecast for fiscal year 2021/2022


04-March-2022 / 14:04 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014


Einbeck (Germany), March 4, 2022 - Against the background of the expected negative effects of the dramatically worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict on business activities in these two countries, the Executive Board of the general partner of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA ("KWS") decided today to lower the forecast for the current financial year 2021/2022, published on February 14, 2022.


Based on a current assessment of the situation, KWS is now assuming sales growth of 6-8% (previously: 9-11%) and an EBIT margin* of 8-9% (previously: 10%). These forecasts are subject to a further escalation of the conflict and are based on current exchange rate relations.The research and development ratio should remain unchanged in a range of 18-20%.


KWS has its own subsidiaries in Russia and Ukraine with breeding, production, selling and administration activities. The sales volume originally planned for the current fiscal year in both countries corresponded to around 10% of KWS Group sales.


* "EBIT Margin" (in %) equals operating income before interest and taxes divided by revenues


