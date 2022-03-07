DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Ad-hoc release, 7 March 2022



Airbus reports share buyback transactions 28 Feb to 3 March 2022

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 28 February to 3 March 2022 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").





The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 23 February 2022 and ended on 3 March 2022 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus" long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules.





The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 12th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE"s issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 14 April 2021.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer"s



name

Issuer"s identifying code

Transaction



date

Identifying



code



of financial



instrument

Total daily



volume



(in number



of



shares)

Daily



weighted



average



purchase



price of shares



(EUR)

Market



(MIC



code)

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

28.02.2022

NL0000235190

54,300

113.1112

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

01.03.2022

NL0000235190

54,300

109.8941

XPAR

Airbus SE

MINO79WLOO247M1IL051

02.03.2022

NL0000235190

54,300

106.6894

XPAR

Airbus SE

MIN079WLOO247M1IL051

03.03.2022

NL0000235190

13,653

107.8466

XPAR





TOTAL



176,553

109.7396





Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.html#buyback

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts for the media