DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG deutsch

2022. március 07., hétfő, 18:15















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








07.03.2022 / 18:13




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Michael
Nachname(n): Zahn

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

DIC Asset AG


b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen




















































































































































































































Preis(e) Volumen
13.35 EUR 1054.65 EUR
13.38 EUR 2676.00 EUR
13.38 EUR 1284.48 EUR
13.39 EUR 937.30 EUR
13.40 EUR 1889.40 EUR
13.40 EUR 1742.00 EUR
13.40 EUR 5025.00 EUR
13.40 EUR 2010.00 EUR
13.40 EUR 6150.60 EUR
13.40 EUR 1031.80 EUR
13.40 EUR 5025.00 EUR
13.40 EUR 1005.00 EUR
13.40 EUR 45560.00 EUR
13.40 EUR 1299.80 EUR
13.40 EUR 43898.40 EUR
13.40 EUR 1058.60 EUR
13.40 EUR 3484.00 EUR
13.42 EUR 2684.00 EUR
13.42 EUR 1851.96 EUR
13.43 EUR 2686.00 EUR
13.43 EUR 3088.90 EUR
13.43 EUR 698.36 EUR
13.43 EUR 2283.10 EUR
13.43 EUR 3236.63 EUR
13.43 EUR 1007.25 EUR
13.43 EUR 1007.25 EUR
13.43 EUR 13483.72 EUR
13.43 EUR 2686.00 EUR
13.43 EUR 1074.40 EUR
13.43 EUR 2686.00 EUR
13.43 EUR 2686.00 EUR
13.45 EUR 2690.00 EUR
13.44 EUR 2808.96 EUR
13.44 EUR 201.60 EUR
13.44 EUR 1330.56 EUR
13.44 EUR 5913.60 EUR
13.45 EUR 2501.70 EUR
13.45 EUR 2501.70 EUR
13.47 EUR 4525.92 EUR
13.46 EUR 4522.56 EUR
13.48 EUR 5931.20 EUR
13.47 EUR 1468.23 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
13.414949 EUR 200687.64 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

07.03.2022; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














07.03.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



73279  07.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296419&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum