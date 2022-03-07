





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















07.03.2022 / 18:13









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Michael

Nachname(n):

Zahn



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

DIC Asset AG





b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A1X3XX4





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

13.35 EUR





1054.65 EUR



13.38 EUR





2676.00 EUR



13.38 EUR





1284.48 EUR



13.39 EUR





937.30 EUR



13.40 EUR





1889.40 EUR



13.40 EUR





1742.00 EUR



13.40 EUR





5025.00 EUR



13.40 EUR





2010.00 EUR



13.40 EUR





6150.60 EUR



13.40 EUR





1031.80 EUR



13.40 EUR





5025.00 EUR



13.40 EUR





1005.00 EUR



13.40 EUR





45560.00 EUR



13.40 EUR





1299.80 EUR



13.40 EUR





43898.40 EUR



13.40 EUR





1058.60 EUR



13.40 EUR





3484.00 EUR



13.42 EUR





2684.00 EUR



13.42 EUR





1851.96 EUR



13.43 EUR





2686.00 EUR



13.43 EUR





3088.90 EUR



13.43 EUR





698.36 EUR



13.43 EUR





2283.10 EUR



13.43 EUR





3236.63 EUR



13.43 EUR





1007.25 EUR



13.43 EUR





1007.25 EUR



13.43 EUR





13483.72 EUR



13.43 EUR





2686.00 EUR



13.43 EUR





1074.40 EUR



13.43 EUR





2686.00 EUR



13.43 EUR





2686.00 EUR



13.45 EUR





2690.00 EUR



13.44 EUR





2808.96 EUR



13.44 EUR





201.60 EUR



13.44 EUR





1330.56 EUR



13.44 EUR





5913.60 EUR



13.45 EUR





2501.70 EUR



13.45 EUR





2501.70 EUR



13.47 EUR





4525.92 EUR



13.46 EUR





4522.56 EUR



13.48 EUR





5931.20 EUR



13.47 EUR





1468.23 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

13.414949 EUR





200687.64 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

07.03.2022; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



07.03.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



