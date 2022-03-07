DGAP-DD: DIC Asset AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








07.03.2022 / 18:13




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Zahn

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

DIC Asset AG


b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
13.35 EUR 1054.65 EUR
13.38 EUR 2676.00 EUR
13.38 EUR 1284.48 EUR
13.39 EUR 937.30 EUR
13.40 EUR 1889.40 EUR
13.40 EUR 1742.00 EUR
13.40 EUR 5025.00 EUR
13.40 EUR 2010.00 EUR
13.40 EUR 6150.60 EUR
13.40 EUR 1031.80 EUR
13.40 EUR 5025.00 EUR
13.40 EUR 1005.00 EUR
13.40 EUR 45560.00 EUR
13.40 EUR 1299.80 EUR
13.40 EUR 43898.40 EUR
13.40 EUR 1058.60 EUR
13.40 EUR 3484.00 EUR
13.42 EUR 2684.00 EUR
13.42 EUR 1851.96 EUR
13.43 EUR 2686.00 EUR
13.43 EUR 3088.90 EUR
13.43 EUR 698.36 EUR
13.43 EUR 2283.10 EUR
13.43 EUR 3236.63 EUR
13.43 EUR 1007.25 EUR
13.43 EUR 1007.25 EUR
13.43 EUR 13483.72 EUR
13.43 EUR 2686.00 EUR
13.43 EUR 1074.40 EUR
13.43 EUR 2686.00 EUR
13.43 EUR 2686.00 EUR
13.45 EUR 2690.00 EUR
13.44 EUR 2808.96 EUR
13.44 EUR 201.60 EUR
13.44 EUR 1330.56 EUR
13.44 EUR 5913.60 EUR
13.45 EUR 2501.70 EUR
13.45 EUR 2501.70 EUR
13.47 EUR 4525.92 EUR
13.46 EUR 4522.56 EUR
13.48 EUR 5931.20 EUR
13.47 EUR 1468.23 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.414949 EUR 200687.64 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

07/03/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














07.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



73279  07.03.2022 



