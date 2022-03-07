





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















07.03.2022 / 18:13









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Michael

Last name(s):

Zahn



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

DIC Asset AG





b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1X3XX4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

13.35 EUR





1054.65 EUR



13.38 EUR





2676.00 EUR



13.38 EUR





1284.48 EUR



13.39 EUR





937.30 EUR



13.40 EUR





1889.40 EUR



13.40 EUR





1742.00 EUR



13.40 EUR





5025.00 EUR



13.40 EUR





2010.00 EUR



13.40 EUR





6150.60 EUR



13.40 EUR





1031.80 EUR



13.40 EUR





5025.00 EUR



13.40 EUR





1005.00 EUR



13.40 EUR





45560.00 EUR



13.40 EUR





1299.80 EUR



13.40 EUR





43898.40 EUR



13.40 EUR





1058.60 EUR



13.40 EUR





3484.00 EUR



13.42 EUR





2684.00 EUR



13.42 EUR





1851.96 EUR



13.43 EUR





2686.00 EUR



13.43 EUR





3088.90 EUR



13.43 EUR





698.36 EUR



13.43 EUR





2283.10 EUR



13.43 EUR





3236.63 EUR



13.43 EUR





1007.25 EUR



13.43 EUR





1007.25 EUR



13.43 EUR





13483.72 EUR



13.43 EUR





2686.00 EUR



13.43 EUR





1074.40 EUR



13.43 EUR





2686.00 EUR



13.43 EUR





2686.00 EUR



13.45 EUR





2690.00 EUR



13.44 EUR





2808.96 EUR



13.44 EUR





201.60 EUR



13.44 EUR





1330.56 EUR



13.44 EUR





5913.60 EUR



13.45 EUR





2501.70 EUR



13.45 EUR





2501.70 EUR



13.47 EUR





4525.92 EUR



13.46 EUR





4522.56 EUR



13.48 EUR





5931.20 EUR



13.47 EUR





1468.23 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

13.414949 EUR





200687.64 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

07/03/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























07.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



