The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 3, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 28 feb 2022



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

965.308,00

965.298,35

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Convertible bond

924.240,00

924.240,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

520.674,00

520.668,79

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.782,00

3.863.782,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Physical Delivery

Swap

7.410,00

7.410,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

In cash

Ordinary share

5.578,00

5.577,94

Real

Real

Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

48,00

48,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

33.745,00

33.744,66

Real

Real

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Swap

265.711,00

265.711,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International

In cash

Ordinary share

43.765,00

43.764,56

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

Physical Delivery

Warrant

52.837,00

52.837,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

In cash

Ordinary share

14.775,00

14.775,00

Real

Real

Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware

Physical Delivery



Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,90%

0,00%

0,00%

0,02%

2,88%

Voting rights

2,90%

0,00%

0,00%

0,02%

2,88%



QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has



been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=120922