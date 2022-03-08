DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Lawrence
Last name(s): Aidem

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE


b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
11.1355 USD 24765.35 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
11.1355 USD 24765.35 USD


e) Date of the transaction

07/03/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
