1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Lawrence

Nachname(n):

Aidem



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE





b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000PSM7770





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

11.1355 USD





24765.35 USD







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

11.1355 USD





24765.35 USD







e) Datum des Geschäfts

07.03.2022; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



