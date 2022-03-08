DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








08.03.2022 / 18:00




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Marjorie
Nachname(n): Kaplan

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE


b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000PSM7770


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
10.55 EUR 21806.85 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
10.55 EUR 21806.85 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

04.03.2022; UTC-5


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

Medienallee 7

85774 Unterföhring

Deutschland
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com





 
