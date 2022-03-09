





Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: April 27, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: April 27, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year





Language: German



Date of disclosure: October 26, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: October 26, 2022



Address:

