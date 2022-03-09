DGAP-AFR: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. március 09., szerda, 11:11







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








09.03.2022 / 11:11



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022

Address: http://eurokai.de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022

Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 29, 2022

Address: http://eurokai.de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 29, 2022

Address: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports













09.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA

Kurt-Eckelmann-Straße 1

21129 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.eurokai.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1298411  09.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298411&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum