Hiermit gibt die EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.04.2022

Ort: http://eurokai.de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.04.2022

Ort: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.09.2022

Ort: http://eurokai.de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.09.2022

Ort: http://www.eurokai.de/eurokai_en/Eurokai/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA

Kurt-Eckelmann-Straße 1

21129 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.eurokai.de





 
