DGAP-AFR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. március 09., szerda, 16:58







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








09.03.2022 / 16:58



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022

Address: https://www.creditshelf.com/de/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022

Address: https://www.creditshelf.com/de/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 30, 2022

Address: https://www.creditshelf.com/en/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen













09.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1298801  09.03.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298801&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum