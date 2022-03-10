





















Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Sanjiv Lamba

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director and Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Share Options ("Options")



Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")



Performance Share Units ("PSUs")





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transactions

Grant of Options



The grant of 54,920 Options of Linde plc which shall vest over three years in three consecutive equal annual installments beginning on 07 March 2023.



Grant of RSUs



The grant of 6,335 RSUs of Linde plc which shall vest in full and payout in Linde plc Ordinary Shares on a one-for-one basis on or about 07 March 2025, subject to certain conditions having been fulfilled.



Acquisition of Return on Capital ("ROC") PSUs



The acquisition of 9,500 ROC PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the 2021 Linde Long Term Incentive Plan (the "LTIP Plan").



Acquisition of Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") PSUs



The acquisition of 6,335 TSR PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the LTIP Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





Grant of Options





US$0.00

54,920





Grant of RSUs





US$0.00

6,335





Acquisition of ROC PSUs





US$0.00

9,500





Acquisition of TSR PSUs





US$0.00

6,335

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A

e)

Dates of the transactions

07 March 2022

f)

Place of the transactions

Outside of trading venue

g)

Additional Information

Any unexercised Options shall expire on 07 March 2032. The Exercise price in respect of each Option is US$270.99.





The 9,500 ROC PSUs and 6,335 TSR PSUs will payout in accordance with the LTIP Plan.



























