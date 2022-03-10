



HomeToGo SE to Announce 2022 Outlook and Annual 2021 Financial Results on 31 March 2022

Luxembourg, 10 March 2022 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its outlook for 2022 and financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 (ending 31 December 2021) at 7am CEST on 31 March 2022. Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder & CEO, and Steffen Schneider, CFO, will present the outlook and full year results in a conference call at 2:00 pm CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held via a live audio webcast, and will be in English, hosted at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/hometogo20220331





Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://event-registration.arkadin.com/621349cf820c352429f1ea50

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available on HomeToGo"s Investor Relations website: ir.hometogo.de.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world"s most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.

HomeToGo"s marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo"s websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform"s reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.

While HomeToGo SE"s registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized websites and apps in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "HTG". For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

