1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Noorderhoofd B.V.



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Willem Paulus

Last name(s):

de Pundert

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG





b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2YN504





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

41.90 EUR





1508.40 EUR



41.9 EUR





10097.90 EUR



42 EUR





1134.00 EUR



42 EUR





9282.00 EUR



42.2 EUR





84.4 EUR



42.2 EUR





2152.20 EUR



42.1 EUR





842 EUR



42.3 EUR





8333.10 EUR



42 EUR





1470.00 EUR



42 EUR





1890.00 EUR



42.35 EUR





804.65 EUR



42.3 EUR





380.7 EUR



42.35 EUR





1821.05 EUR



42.25 EUR





3422.25 EUR



42.5 EUR





1997.50 EUR



42.45 EUR





339.6 EUR



42.5 EUR





595 EUR



42.5 EUR





5015.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





1147.50 EUR



42.5 EUR





4420.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





4802.50 EUR



42.5 EUR





935 EUR



42.5 EUR





212.5 EUR



42.5 EUR





3400.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





340 EUR



42.5 EUR





425 EUR



42.5 EUR





467.5 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





297.5 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





1700.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





1615.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





2040.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





595 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





1870.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





1827.50 EUR



42.5 EUR





297.5 EUR



42.5 EUR





1827.50 EUR



42.5 EUR





3315.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





595 EUR



42.5 EUR





595 EUR



42.5 EUR





425 EUR



42.5 EUR





3145.00 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





255 EUR



42.5 EUR





382.5 EUR



42.5 EUR





76500.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

42.3915 EUR





166132.2500 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

07/03/2022; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



