1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Willem Paulus
Last name(s): de Pundert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG


b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)




























































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
41.90 EUR 1508.40 EUR
41.9 EUR 10097.90 EUR
42 EUR 1134.00 EUR
42 EUR 9282.00 EUR
42.2 EUR 84.4 EUR
42.2 EUR 2152.20 EUR
42.1 EUR 842 EUR
42.3 EUR 8333.10 EUR
42 EUR 1470.00 EUR
42 EUR 1890.00 EUR
42.35 EUR 804.65 EUR
42.3 EUR 380.7 EUR
42.35 EUR 1821.05 EUR
42.25 EUR 3422.25 EUR
42.5 EUR 1997.50 EUR
42.45 EUR 339.6 EUR
42.5 EUR 595 EUR
42.5 EUR 5015.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 1147.50 EUR
42.5 EUR 4420.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 4802.50 EUR
42.5 EUR 935 EUR
42.5 EUR 212.5 EUR
42.5 EUR 3400.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 340 EUR
42.5 EUR 425 EUR
42.5 EUR 467.5 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 297.5 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 1700.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 1615.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 2040.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 595 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 1870.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 1827.50 EUR
42.5 EUR 297.5 EUR
42.5 EUR 1827.50 EUR
42.5 EUR 3315.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 595 EUR
42.5 EUR 595 EUR
42.5 EUR 425 EUR
42.5 EUR 3145.00 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 255 EUR
42.5 EUR 382.5 EUR
42.5 EUR 76500.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
42.3915 EUR 166132.2500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

07/03/2022; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
